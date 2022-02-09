Amongst food critics, the San Francisco Bay Area has a reputation for being one of the most innovative places to eat in the world—with a whopping 57 Michelin Star winners to prove it. It’s in this scene that MMclay took off. Small at first, and still growing via word-of-mouth, the maker of handthrown and handglazed stoneware has become a bit of a secret food presentation weapon for SF restaurants in the know. And lucky for us, when they’re not swamped with 2,000-piece orders for James Beard Award-winning restaurants, MMclay’s small studio in the back of a Blue Bottle Coffee shop makes their wares available to those not blessed with an industrial kitchen. Like anything that’s entirely produced by hand, the batch of MMclay that we snatched up is all one-of-a-kind, with the rustic signs of handwork baked into each design. If we were using the Michelin scale, we’d say they’re enough to elevate your next dinner party to a perfect three stars.