When it comes to clothes, there's pretty much been only two options for hundreds of years. You can either look sharp, or you can be comfortable. Thankfully, the guys at Mizzen + Main set out to change all that. Their shirts are built in the USA from athletic performance fabrics that are breathable and moisture-wicking — while boasting enough stretch to make Gumby jealous. Honestly, the four-way stretch of these shirts really steals the show. It gives 'em a flattering fit on a wide range of body types, perfect whether you've got a six-pack or a whole keg. We'd say, it's about time.