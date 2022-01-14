We’ll be the first to admit that we’re already pretty big fans of anything “military-spec,” which is probably why the principle around MIS (Make It Simple) speaks our language. Here you have a young, Los Angeles brand making bulletproof gear in genuine military contract facilities in the United States, and out of genuine mil-spec materials and manufacturing techniques. Except in this bag collection, the specific carry needs of the armed forces have been subtly adapted to meet the needs of a more stylish, more utilitarian calling, making each bag perfect for the everyday, civilian needs of guys like us.





Now, the foremost hallmark of any good mil-spec offering is going to be its construction quality. But the second, and perhaps the one that really gets our nerdy gears turning, is the availability of camouflage patterns. And if you’ve been paying attention, you’ll note that MIS is sourcing the same Woodland and Multicam pattern systems developed exclusively for the U.S. military. Granted, they’re not going to keep your essentials hidden in a coffee shop, but if that’s probably besides the point. What is the point, is that these are super well-made bags, built from the best military-grade stuff, to go the distance, no matter where you’re headed.