“Price is what you pay, value is what you get.” — Warren Buffet

The foundation of Milo’s heirloom-quality cookware is the rock solid cast iron construction, and it’s finished with a double-coated, double-fired enamel finish that guarantees a long life and easy care. Priced at less than a hundred bucks each, their three offerings are absolute essentials in the kitchen, and all you need to cook up juicy carnitas, delectable short ribs, and hearty chilis, soups, and stews like Mom used to make—in fact, it’d probably be easier to list the things you can’t cook with their set of essentials. Suffice it to say that a solid dutch oven and a solid skillet are the superhero workhorses of your kitchen, and Milo’s cookware is the best bang you can get for your hard-earned buck. Case closed.