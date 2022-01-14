We have to admit it: we’re a little embarrassed to admit that it was Jorrit and Nicky, the husband and wife backpacking team behind Millican bags, who had to be the first ones to introduce us to Millican Dalton, our new patron saint. A legend in Lakeland (basically England’s Yosemite) for his outdoorsmanship and killer shorts game, Dalton was the original cubicle renegade who ditched his insurance agent’s desk in 1903 to live in a cave and give white-knuckle adventure tours to intrepid weekenders. A devoted cyclist, camper and climber who always had time to swap ghost stories, he was also a genius of off-the-cuff gear improv, often crafting his own innovative camping gear to spec from scraps. Millican builds on his legacy, delivering rucksacks that can hold up to the adventures promised on Dalton’s business card and adding essential updates like laptop and camera pockets and ultra-durable Bionic® Canvas. As in Dalton’s day, there’s no plastic anywhere here – just tough aluminum buckles, vegetable-tanned leather and understated, classic cool that has your back wherever you end up.