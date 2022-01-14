One look at Mikov’s old-school website and you might guess they’ve been around awhile. As it turns out, they’re the oldest manufacturer of hand-forged, traditional pocket knives in the Czech Republic—established way back in 1794. So they’ve had a couple centuries to perfect their craft, and after winning a coveted Red Dot Design award in 2016, we’d say they’ve succeeded. It’s a wonder they haven’t made their way over to the US market, but we’re honored to be the first US retailer to make the introduction. Their Diamond-like Carbon Coated Pocket Knife stands out amongst their arsenal of premium knives—engineered with a durable diamond-like coating that fends off dirt and debris while adding a protective layer of corrosion-resistant carbon to keep your blade sharp when you need it most.