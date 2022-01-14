MiiR’s seamless design and rugged stainless steel construction make these water bottles the first thing we reach for before heading out the door — and now this award-winning design is back with a slick new way to carry our favorite brew. Vacuum-sealed with a thick double-wall insulation, the new Growler keeps your micro-of-choice ice cold for up to 24 hours, while the lock-tight threaded cap means you can toss it in your backpack without fear. Throw in a couple of super tough Tall Boy Pint Cups, and you’re ready to get the party started anywhere at any altitude. Best of all, you can feel good about feeling good, because every MiiR purchase helps provide someone in need with clean drinking water for a year.