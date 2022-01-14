We’ve really gotta hand it to MiiR, it’s not often that a company leads the pack on the design front, and backs their gear up with a promise to give 5% of their yearly earnings to support great causes. While a lot of businesses might shake their heads at such generosity, MiiR doubles down, making sure their bottles, bikes, and bags live up to the charities they pledge to. Their latest offering covers everything from commuter bags to totes, each made of bombproof 630D nylon, with water-resistant polyurethane inner coatings, and large, super-stuffable compartments so you spend less time packing, playing Tetris with your gear, and more time hitting the road. Plus, the money MiiR makes from its bags goes to supporting education in countries like Liberia and Myanmar, building schools, training teachers, and providing scholarships. So do yourself (and the rest of the world) a favor by supporting MiiR in its B Corp mission, while ripping through the city or National Parks with one of their killer carryalls.