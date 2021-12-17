One of the unabashadley fun parts about having a child is sharing the things you love with them. When it comes to sharing the outdoors, adventure, and travel—Micralite is an outfitter you need to know. Hailing from the UK, they’ve poured design savvy and hardcore engineering into ingenious baby gear for nearly 20 years. We even call them “The Land Rover of Strollers.” But seriously, equipped with off-road tires that hop over curbs and rocks like a mountain bike, The Fast Fold and Pro Fold Strollers are no joke. And with perfectly-weighted, ergonomic construction they’re as comfortable to push on unpaved trails as we imagine they are to ride in. And for when it’s time to call it a night, we loaded up our shop with their travel cot—a three-in-one bed/playpen that’s just as convenient on the road as it is at home. Here’s to the next generation of adventurers.