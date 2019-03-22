Search Icon

A desk toy worthy of Warren Buffett’s office

Leave choo-choo trains, slinkys, and stress balls to the Michael Scotts of the world—Mezmoglobe is the state-of-the-art desk toy that provides a soothing, almost mesmerizing, stationary spinning experience. With a unique design and sleek construction, this rotating optical illusion offers an outlet for restless hands and allows your mind to focus on the task in front of you. The Mezmoglobe is forged from aerospace-grade aluminum and placed over a stainless steel bearing with a fine leather base—allowing for a continuous, silent spin. Finished with CNC-machined helix along the entire surface of the sphere, we think it’s safe to say the Mezmoglobe is the Mona Lisa of desk toys.

  • Sleek and compact design sits comfortably on any desk and provides style to any working environment
  • Quality construction of aerospace-grade aluminum with a highly accurate CNC-machined helix design
  • Anodized exterior for durability and scratch resistance
  • Positioned on a stainless steel bearing that allows a continuous spinning sensation
  • The leather base grips and pads the surface of the desk
  • Removable base allows access to the bearing
  • Includes specialized zipper case for storage or transportation

