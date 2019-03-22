Leave choo-choo trains, slinkys, and stress balls to the Michael Scotts of the world—Mezmoglobe is the state-of-the-art desk toy that provides a soothing, almost mesmerizing, stationary spinning experience. With a unique design and sleek construction, this rotating optical illusion offers an outlet for restless hands and allows your mind to focus on the task in front of you. The Mezmoglobe is forged from aerospace-grade aluminum and placed over a stainless steel bearing with a fine leather base—allowing for a continuous, silent spin. Finished with CNC-machined helix along the entire surface of the sphere, we think it’s safe to say the Mezmoglobe is the Mona Lisa of desk toys.