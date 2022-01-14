Sit down. Yeah, we know this may sound odd coming from the guys constantly beckoning you to the wilderness with our FOMO-inducing “see you out there” mantra. But we mean it—well, as long as you’ve got one of these strikingly beautiful accent chairs from Mexa. Much like a nice pair of shoes can take your wardrobe up a notch, just one of these chairs can elevate your living space to something straight outta the pages of Dwell—no contractors necessary. See, when it comes to furniture, you typically have to choose between comfort and show-stopping design. Mexa’s thrown that dilemma out the window and combined eye-catching, unique designs with the relaxed comfort of your grandpa’s easy chair. It’s an impressive feat, originating from the humble garage of an architect and a designer in Guadalajara, Mexico.





We brought in a few of their most stunning styles—the first sits on a sturdy, powder-coated welded steel base and is meticulously made from premium woven leather or long-lasting, fade-proof indoor/outdoor material that’s perfect for the yard. The other is crafted from beautiful rose morada wood, cast in a sleek, mid-century modern design. The end result is a stunning example of traditional Mexican craftsmanship fused with a contemporary design unlike anything you’ll find in the labyrinth of a big box furniture store—or anyone else’s house for that matter.