We live in a world where pretty much every artform has been digitized and made ridiculously accessible. Music, film, television, books — it’s all obtainable from your pocket, your book bag, or your friend’s parents’ Netflix account. The visual arts have been quite a different story, left behind on permanent canvas, fixed to museum walls, hidden in obscure artist workspaces, with limited access to most. That’s where Meural comes in, founded by two art enthusiasts with some hefty experience in tech and fine arts. They’ve designed a hyper-realistic digital canvas, as Tech Crunch puts it, that’s like “a magical painting whose contents change, Harry-Potter style, in an instant.” Pretty damn cool. Partnering with independent artists and major museums, the canvas gives you access to the likes of Ansel Adams, breakthrough newcomers, and even lets you upload your own frame-worthy works.



The Meural Canvas uses a combination of software, firmware, and hardware called TrueArt technology for an experience so lifelike, each brushstroke seems genuinely textured. Using their website, the Meural app, or a casual wave of your hand, you can change the image to whatever your mood dictates. Here at HBHQ that means waving through mountain landscapes, interesting graphics, Americana, and all the #seeyououtthere locations that inspire during the 9-5. Don’t worry, this ain’t Napster, all art is legally sourced and every contributing artist is properly compensated. Each canvas is also framed with sustainable American hardwood — a sleek touch in the office or any room in the house.