There’s a weird paradox when it comes to men’s underwear—the most comfortable stuff is often overpriced, and it’s hard to justify the cost when hardly anybody ever sees you in them.

Our head wrestles with our wallets on what to do. Luckily there’s MeUndies, who provide premium ultrasoft basics for less. By cutting out the middleman and focusing on comfort, MeUndies is able to provide the ultimate in men’s briefs at prices that are just as sweet. Flatlock stitching eliminates riding, while the Lenzing Modal eco-friendly fabric has antimicrobial and moisture wicking qualities to keep you feeling fresh and dry all day long. So add some new drawers to your dresser drawer and pick up a few pairs of the best underwear around.