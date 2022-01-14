Meet Messermeister, makers of best-in-class knives with the exacting precision of German engineering on their side. At first glance, their handsome knives seem straightforward, but once you peek under the hood, there’s some Porsche-level engineering going on. Their blades are built using a German stainless carbon alloy, designed for long-lasting durability and corrosion resistance—meaning less maintenance. Using old-school techniques, their Oliva Elité Stealth Chef's Knife is designed with a one-piece, hot-drop hammer forged blade—making it an ultra-versatile tool that can carry out 90% of your kitchen cutting tasks. Here at HQ, we’ve dubbed it: the ATV of knives.