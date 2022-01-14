Ever since Randy Merrell first stamped his name on specialty outdoor boots in 1981, the legendary hiking outfit has been streamlining and refining their designs—building shoes as comfortable as sneakers that crave the scenic route as much as we do. Most of their rugged designs are purpose-built for tackling trails, crossing creeks, and getting off the grid. But unlike typical heavyweight hikers, their innovative footwear combines hardcore all-terrain capability with extremely lightweight, go-anywhere designs. So, whether you’re hiking 40 miles in the backcountry or four miles around town, you’ll be gliding along in lightweight comfort.