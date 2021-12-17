Search Icon

Every now and then a team like Melin comes around and exposes a major performance blindspot. OG technical brands like North Face and Nike did it for outerwear and sneakers years ago. Now, these guys are upgrading the baseball cap. They’ve outfitted their lineup with technical features like perforated panels, hydrophobic materials, and a water-resistant bill design. We’ll always have a sweet spot for our old, salt-stained cotton ball caps, but it’s nice to have one that can hold up to sweat, heat, and water without falling apart. In fact, professional golfer, Phil Mickelson, won the PGA Championships while wearing a Melin. Proof that these hats can handle almost anything—like three full days of world-class competition in the South Carolina heat.

