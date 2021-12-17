If you haven’t noticed the trending upswing of handcrafted homegoods in the past decade, you may have been living underneath a hand-painted rock. There’s something dreamy about the texture and quality of items that’ve been fine-tuned by a set of hands. Melanie Abrantes completely agrees — the Bay Area-based designer believes that in order to create something beautiful, you have to get your hands dirty. So that’s exactly what she does, using traditional Japanese carving techniques to craft high-quality, sustainable materials into one-of-a kind pieces for your home. We’ve got a few of her Hanging Planters here at HQ outfitted with some drapey succulents, and the minimal cork plus leather combo looks pretty slick in our space — just sayin’. If you’re still unsure about this whole handmade craft thing, they’ve got a DIY carving kit, so can design your own wooden spoon using artisan-level tools. You’ll get to experience the precision and patience that go into creating a truly unique piece of functional art. And that’s pretty damn satisfying.