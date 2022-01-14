Each Mazama piece is hand-thrown in Portland by a family of artists and designers with over 80 years of combined experience, all of whom share the belief that a quality product is made by hand, not by machine. Blending modern design techniques and technologies with traditional pottery production, Mazama has managed to scale the quality of small studios to a larger audience, so we all have the opportunity to eat in style.
Bummer. No products are currently available from Mazama
Not to worry, there's always something new to check out:Shop Today's Just Landed Gear