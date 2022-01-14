From the front pocket to the front hall, Maxx & Unicorn has a solution to keep your essentials where they belong. In the collection, you’ll find sustainably-sourced cherry and walnut valet trays organize your everyday carry, so that your keys, your phone, or your favorite pocket knife are ready to go at a moment’s notice. There’s also an American-made money clip, which effortlessly holds all your cash and cards while remaining ultra-slim. Our personal favorite is the new Eagle printed bifold wallet, which is constructed from a single piece of leather ensuring zero weak points like seams or stitching — another simple, and artful solution to streamlining the bulk of our carry.