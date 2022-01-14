Maximum Henry Cohen was still in college when he first started meticulously crafting leather belts in his apartment. Next thing he knew, belts with his name stamped on them were being featured in the New York Times Style Magazine, and the rest is history.

In the years since he began studying under two world-renowned mentors, Maximum Henry has refined his style and honed his craft — exclusively using old-world leather smiting techniques to create sleek, handsome leather belts. But despite all the newfound attention, one thing has always remained the same: every piece is made of 100% Belgian vegetable tanned leather, and is hand-stitched, sealed, and waxed right in New York.