For the uninitiated, there’s a reason linen sheets have been the gold standard of bedding for centuries (yes, centuries): Not only are they luxuriously soft and breathable, linen is also far more durable than cotton, so they can last for decades. Matteo Vintage Linens sources their fabric from the best mills in the world. The fabric is then garment dyed in Los Angeles for a classic vintage look, yielding an ultra-soft next-to-skin feel that only gets better the more you snooze on it. You snooze, you win.