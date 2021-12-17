After you set up basecamp (or check into your hotel room), that’s when the real adventures begin—and also when Matador’s lightweight and compressible gear gets its chance to shine. With a mission to make the best packable equipment around, their backpacks, blankets, and travel accessories—all of which cleverly get nice ‘n small to easily fit into bigger bags—are built with a level of durability unrivaled in other packable gear. Designed in their own basecamp of Boulder, Colorado and tested all over the world, it’s tough to find gear of this quality that’s so damn easy to bring along for the journey. Luckily, we loaded up this shop with all our handpicked favorites.