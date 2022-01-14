More often than we’d like to admit, cooking up meal means running around the kitchen like a frazzled Chopped contestant. Luckily, Masterpan is here to make things a whole lot easier. Their clever multi-section skillet allows for 5-6 components to cook at the same time from just one burner. That means less runnin’ around and way fewer dishes. And while we’re on the subject of dishes, Masterpan has made their skillet dishwasher safe, making your meal hassle-free from start to finish. All you need is one pan and one burner for one epic feast.