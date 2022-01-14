Martenero has made quite a name for themselves in the insular world of micro watch brands, but for those not in the know, here’s the scoop: mechanical watches, incredible value — and hands down some of the most creative and unique designs in the industry. More than any of their previous watches, the Kerrison embodies that sense of style that's unmistably their own. The sensibly balanced color schemes are playful not only in their palettes but also in their placement on the dial — hands and indexes and background all play off each other to keep the bolder colors in line. The stainless steel case features a mix of polished and brushed finishes and twisted lugs, again balancing fun details with refined and time-tested designs to create something new and fresh. The Kerrison is reliably powered by the Miyota 9015 automatic mechanical movement that's housed in a modern-yet-restrained 42 mm case, and each watch is painstakingly assembled and checked for quality in Brooklyn, New York. Put all that together in a custom-designed package that makes just opening the darn thing a joy, and add a Huckberry price you won’t find anywhere else, and suddenly it’s pretty hard not to pick one up.