Mark Albert is part of a new wave of American manufacturers dead set on restoring US industry to its former glory. After going on the hunt for USA-made boots that A) made sense to wear every day and B) were available for less than luxury prices, Mark Albert’s founder came up empty handed. But instead of throwing in the towel, he hit up a factory in central PA where his grandfather once ran a shoe repair business, to see if they could make his dream boots into a reality. A couple years and a bunch of top-notch collections later they’re still forging ahead, putting their refined twist on classic American work boots. For fall we teamed up on a small batch of two exclusives—The Highway Boot in an exclusive patina-hungry leather, and The Uptown Boot. In a soft kudu leather and resoleable style that’ll only get better looking over the years, The Uptown strikes us a new highwater mark for these PA bootmakers. Well played, Albert.
Bummer. No products are currently available from Mark Albert
Not to worry, there's always something new to check out: