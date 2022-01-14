Search Icon

Each of Maritime Supply Company’s bracelets are hand-casted and hand-finished exclusively in small American factories by skilled craftsmen. Maritime’s classic design uses the anchor to stay tethered to your wrist while you’re out soaking up some sun — and now that we’re diving headfirst into summer weather, it’s the perfect time to use bracelets as a pop of texture and color without having to add any extra layers. We’re excited to offer some of our favorites from their collection, including the signature sterling silver anchor — so you can roll up your sleeves and be reminded of the sea no matter how far away you might find yourself.

