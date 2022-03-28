It took our buddy Mike, the founder of Marine Layer, more than a year to make his very first shirt. But when he made it, he knew he'd made it thanks to the fact it felt just as broken-in and well-worn as his favorite tee from high school (Mike's old, well, old'ish). Today, Mike, Adam, and the Marine Layer gang have earned a cult following thanks to their absurdly soft tees which are made in California from a proprietary fabric that includes recycled beechwood and their latest Re-Spun program. A program that recycles old tees, and gives the a second life, making one of the most sustainable fabrications out there.