It took our buddy Mike, the founder of Marine Layer, more than a year to make his very first shirt. But when he made it, he knew he'd made it thanks to the fact it felt just as broken-in and well-worn as his favorite tee from high school (Mike's old, well, old'ish). Today, Mike, Adam, and the Marine Layer gang have earned a cult following thanks to their absurdly soft tees which are made in California from a proprietary fabric that includes recycled beechwood and their latest Re-Spun program. A program that recycles old tees, and gives the a second life, making one of the most sustainable fabrications out there.

Walk Short

Marine Layer

Walk Short$88.00
Walk Short

Marine Layer

Walk Short$88.00
Walk Short

Marine Layer

Walk Short$88.00
Walk Short - 7.5"

Marine Layer

Walk Short - 7.5"$88.00
Selvage Cotton Shirt

Marine Layer

Selvage Cotton Shirt$98.00
Selvage Short Sleeve Shirt

Marine Layer

Selvage Short Sleeve Shirt$98.00
Ombre Selvage Shirt

Marine Layer

Ombre Selvage Shirt$110.00
Long Sleeve Baseball Raglan

Marine Layer

Long Sleeve Baseball Raglan$78.00
Selvedge Plaid Shirt

Marine Layer

Selvedge Plaid Shirt$110.00
L/S Heather Henley

Marine Layer

L/S Heather Henley$78.00
Signature Pocket Tee

Marine Layer

Signature Pocket Tee$45.00
Banks Triblend Tee

Marine Layer

Banks Triblend Tee$52.00
Colorblock Pullover Hoodie

Marine Layer

Colorblock Pullover Hoodie$110.00
Dip Dye Raglan Sweatshirt

Marine Layer

Dip Dye Raglan Sweatshirt$98.00
Corbet Reversible Pullover

Marine Layer

Corbet Reversible Pullover$145.00
Pullover Hoodie

Marine Layer

Pullover Hoodie$88.00
Banks Triblend Hoodie

Marine Layer

Banks Triblend Hoodie$110.00
Freeman Windbreaker

Marine Layer

Freeman Windbreaker$165.00
Selvage Striped Pocket Shirt

Marine Layer

Selvage Striped Pocket Shirt$98.00
Sport Yoga Jogger

Marine Layer

Sport Yoga Jogger$98.00
Hemp Stripe Shirt

Marine Layer

Hemp Stripe Shirt$98.00
Trippy Icon Shirt

Marine Layer

Trippy Icon Shirt$98.00
Knox Fairisle Sweater

Marine Layer

Knox Fairisle Sweater$73.98 $135.00
Striped Board Short - 6"

Marine Layer

Striped Board Short - 6"$78.00
Rincon Swim Short - 6"

Marine Layer

Rincon Swim Short - 6"$78.00
Signature Pocket Tee

Marine Layer

Signature Pocket Tee$45.00
Rincon Swim Short - 6"

Marine Layer

Rincon Swim Short - 6"$78.00
Linden Quarter Zip Sweater

Marine Layer

Linden Quarter Zip Sweater$61.98 $155.00
Yoga Jogger

Marine Layer

Yoga Jogger$98.00
ML x LF Glacier Sherpa Jacket

Marine Layer

ML x LF Glacier Sherpa Jacket$106.98 $165.00
Sherpa-Lined Camping Shirt

Marine Layer

Sherpa-Lined Camping Shirt$95.98 $175.00
Crewneck Sweater

Marine Layer

Crewneck Sweater$80.98 $125.00
Flannel Lined Puffer Vest

Marine Layer

Flannel Lined Puffer Vest$100.98 $155.00
Sport Polo

Marine Layer

Sport Polo$72.00
Fleece Out Crew Sweatshirt

Marine Layer

Fleece Out Crew Sweatshirt$47.98 $88.00
Sport Yoga Jogger

Marine Layer

Sport Yoga Jogger$68.98 $98.00
Fleece Out Crew Sweatshirt

Marine Layer

Fleece Out Crew Sweatshirt$47.98 $88.00
Boise Cord Sherpa Trucker

Marine Layer

Boise Cord Sherpa Trucker$119.98 $185.00
Beach Wizard Shirt

Marine Layer

Beach Wizard Shirt$98.00
Vail Reversible Puffer Vest

Marine Layer

Vail Reversible Puffer Vest$93.98 $145.00
Saturday Jogger - Slim Fit

Marine Layer

Saturday Jogger - Slim Fit$87.98 $110.00
Banks Tee

Marine Layer

Banks Tee$33.98 $52.00
Corbet Reversible Pullover

Marine Layer

Corbet Reversible Pullover$101.98 $145.00
Corbet Quilted Crewneck

Marine Layer

Corbet Quilted Crewneck$53.98 $98.00
Chest Stripe Sweater

Marine Layer

Chest Stripe Sweater$94.98 $135.00
Corbet Reversible Pullover

Marine Layer

Corbet Reversible Pullover$79.98 $145.00
Saturday Jogger - Slim Fit

Marine Layer

Saturday Jogger - Slim Fit$110.00
Banks Tee

Marine Layer

Banks Tee$38.98 $52.00
Corbet Reversible Pullover

Marine Layer

Corbet Reversible Pullover$93.98 $145.00
Hemp Fortex Short Sleeve Shirt

Marine Layer

Hemp Fortex Short Sleeve Shirt$77.98 $98.00
Clayton Pullover

Marine Layer

Clayton Pullover$63.98 $98.00
Clayton Textured Pullover

Marine Layer

Clayton Textured Pullover$63.98 $98.00
Banks Pullover Hoodie

Marine Layer

Banks Pullover Hoodie$63.98 $98.00
Banks Pullover Hoodie

Marine Layer

Banks Pullover Hoodie$76.98 $110.00
ML x LF LS Arm Stripe Tee

Marine Layer

ML x LF LS Arm Stripe Tee$41.98 $65.00
Sport Tank

Marine Layer

Sport Tank$45.00
Sport Yoga Short - 7"

Marine Layer

Sport Yoga Short - 7"$46.98 $72.00

