“Art is the elimination of the unnecessary” — Pablo Picasso





Founded by a true artist (like, has works featured in the Art Institute of Chicago’s permanent collection type artist), it’s no surprise that Manual’s products are a thing of beauty. Through handsomely crafted and simply designed kitchen tools, they strip away all the frills and overly complicated details of modern appliances. The brand was created to slow things down in the dining space where both food and company are meant to be enjoyed, not rushed. The Coffeemaker Nº3 does exactly that, and is a huge fan favorite here at HB. Aside from it’s sculpture-worthy appearance, it makes some damn good coffee worth pausing for. Made from heat-resistant glass, it lets you brew your batch three different ways — pour over, French press, and cold brew style. So next time you’re in a frantic rush, slow it down a little, pour a cup, and take some time to appreciate the simple things in life.