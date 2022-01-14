“Anyone can be confident with a full head of hair. But a confident bald man—there’s your diamond in the rough”—Larry David





Amen, Larry. Whether you’ve inherited Dad’s genes or you’ve made the style choice to shave your head, we’re here to tell you that being bald is not only badass, but sophisticated as hell. While famously good looking guys like Jason Statham, Kelly Slater, and plenty more have made baldness their signature look, Queer Eye’s ultra-charming culture expert, Karamo Brown, has taken it one step further—helping build out a brand dedicated to grooming that handsome scalp of yours. With skincare products specifically designed to nourish your face and scalp, including gentle cleansers, moisturizes, and SPF protection, you can ditch the hat and confidently own your smart new look.