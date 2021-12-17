Dropping a ManCan into a cooler full of light beers is like pulling up to a sailboat race in an aircraft carrier. It’s kinda hard to even compare the two. Sure, ManCan is technically a can of beer. But it’s huge, with capacity of up to 1 gallon. And it’s damn near indestructible too, with stainless steel construction that can survive the most harrowing treks out to your campsite and live to imbibe another day. The science behind taking keg-fresh beer on the go turned out to be simple. You just make the keg fit in a backpack. You better believe ours will be fully stocked before heading out this weekend.