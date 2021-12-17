Search Icon

Manastash is a blend of two of our favorite cities on the planet: Seattle and Tokyo. They were originally founded in the Pacific Northwest in 1993, and later moved to the far east with a deep appreciation of Washington’s coastal mountain landscape. With sustainability and high-tech fabrics at the forefront of their design process, Manastash gained a devout following of urban dwellers and mountain explorers who appreciated both their gear’s toughness and the ‘90s Gorpcore style. Whether it’s a paved city street or a mountainous dirt trail, we know our Manastash gear is going to make the trek plenty comfy and effortlessly cool.

