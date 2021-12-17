From Madagascar to Morocco, Liberia to Mozambique, Africa is home to some of the greatest surf spots on Earth. But outside of a relatively small community of pros and locals, the Mother Continent doesn’t get the attention it deserves for all its legendary spots and untouched beaches. Enter: Mami Wata. West African pidgin English for the ocean spirit named “Mama Water” or “Mother Ocean,” they’re sharing the adventurous, bold prints and apparel of Africa’s surf scene with the rest of the world. Plus, they’re giving back to that scene by creating quality manufacturing jobs locally, supporting surf therapy programs for 1,000 kids a day, and spreading the word about African surf culture—what they call “Afrosurfonomics.” They say after you’ve fallen in love with Mami Wata, she brings you back to land better-looking and more successful. We can’t make any promises, but the good vibes and proper fits of this gear sure as hell makes us feel pretty good.