At the eastern edge of France, where it and Switzerland meet, lies untold beauty — wide open plains, white water rapids, and gorges that dip as deep as 700 feet. Across the border resides a different kind of beauty — the industrial town of Biel/Bienne, renowned the world over as the epicenter of precision Swiss manufacturing. At their intersection: the Malvaux Number 1 — a Swiss knife of uncompromising precision, with an unexpected twist inspired by the freedom of the French wildlands.



Water-jet cut and smoothed in the brand’s headquarters near Biel/Bienne, the 3mm stainless steel blade of the Malvaux Number 1 has no fingernail indent like the classic Swiss knife which it resembles — it does not need one. It’s CNC-milled, anodized aluminum shell is bent, allowing you to open it comfortably with two fingers, and makes it sit more comfortably in your hand as you use it. When you do remove it from the handcrafted wooden display case (and you will), you may also be surprised at the bite of the blade, which has been honed and sharpened in Solingen, Germany’s famous “City of Blades,” now suppliers of iconic knives like those made by Wüsthof and once purveyors of un-bestable swords. Each Malvaux Number 1 comes authenticated with its production date and serial number, in a limited edition of 150. And for now, Huckberry is the only place you can get one.