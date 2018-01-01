Malouf

Zoned Dough Pillow - Bamboo Charcoal (Queen)

Story

Memory Foam just got more comfortable and affordable.

Infused with bamboo charcoal to regulate humidity, temperature and odors, the Zoned Dough® + Bamboo Charcoal pillow is paired with Zoned Dough® technology for one of the best sleep materials available.

Z Dough's® exclusive formulation makes it the softest, doughiest memory foam that is both comfortable and therapeutic. Coupled with the newly released zoned pin-core design, this pillow provides superior pressure relief and can eliminate sleeping pain.

Features

  • Mid Loft (6")
  • Infused with bamboo charcoal to regulate humidity, temperature and odors
  • Dough® Memory Foam Formula makes it the softest, doughiest memory foam that is both comfortable and therapeutic
  • Hypoallergenic and super soft velour cover that is easily removed for laundering
  • Zoned pin-cores configured to cradle head, and support neck and shoulders
  • Open cell formula so pillow will maintain original form and won't lose shape over time

Materials

  • Dough® Memory Foam

Size

  • 29” x 16” x 6"

