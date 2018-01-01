Zoned Dough Pillow - Bamboo Charcoal (Queen)

Story
Memory Foam just got more comfortable and affordable.
Infused with bamboo charcoal to regulate humidity, temperature and odors, the Zoned Dough® + Bamboo Charcoal pillow is paired with Zoned Dough® technology for one of the best sleep materials available.
Z Dough's® exclusive formulation makes it the softest, doughiest memory foam that is both comfortable and therapeutic. Coupled with the newly released zoned pin-core design, this pillow provides superior pressure relief and can eliminate sleeping pain.
Please note that this item is excluded from special pricing and free shipping promotions
Features
- Mid Loft (6")
- Infused with bamboo charcoal to regulate humidity, temperature and odors
- Dough® Memory Foam Formula makes it the softest, doughiest memory foam that is both comfortable and therapeutic
- Hypoallergenic and super soft velour cover that is easily removed for laundering
- Zoned pin-cores configured to cradle head, and support neck and shoulders
- Open cell formula so pillow will maintain original form and won't lose shape over time
Materials
- Dough® Memory Foam
Size
- 29” x 16” x 6"
free & easy returns
Keep what you like. Send back what you don't. Returnable in original condition within 30 days with free return shipping.
unreal customer service
Have a question? We live and breathe this stuff. Email[email protected]and we'll get back to you ASAP.
The Best Price Guaranteed
Find a better price up to 7 days after your purchase and we'll match it.