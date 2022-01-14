When you hit the beach, what’s your shoe of choice? A pair of flimsy flip-flops with zero arch support? Maybe some nice leather slip-ons that limit you from going anywhere near the surf? Luckily, Malibu figured out how to make comfortable woven sandals that make that choice a no-brainer. They looked to the centuries-old huarache sandal—originally from Mexico, and made famous in the US by ‘60s surfers who came back from Baja sporting their own—and updated it with modern, earth-friendly materials. Using vegan leather, hemp, and rubber, they’ve innovated a practical yet sophisticated sandal that can comfortably take you anywhere warm-weather living requires.