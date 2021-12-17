There’s a simple question at the core of mahabis: why can’t you be really, really, really comfortable all the time? After searching in vain for a decent answer, they went on a mission to create a shoe as comfortable as your most cloud-like slipper that could also be freely worn outside. Spoiler alert: they did exactly that. They took New Zealand wool for the super-soft upper and lining. Then they supported it with a cushy, sneaker-like sole. And then wrapped it all in a Scandinavian-inspired, machine-washable design. They manage to elevate the slipper and casual sneaker at the same time. And when you’re looking to slip on a pair of shoes and run out the door, there aren’t many better options than these.
