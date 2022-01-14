You know sailcloth? Mylar, Dacron—some of the lightest, toughest material on the planet, made for standing up to gale force winds and taking saltwater beatings at high speeds on the open ocean? Our San Francisco neighbors by way of Argentina, Mafia, had the brilliant idea to hand-sew stylish packs and duffels out of that ultra-resilient stuff. And it’s all upcycled, meaning Mafia takes sails off of the hands of local kiteboarders and sailing clubs and turns ‘em into bags—so each one can not only withstand a life at sea, but also contains unique details and stitching due to the sails’ one-of-a-kind shapes and markings. And just in case you do manage to spring a leak in one of these bad boys, Mafia guarantees every bag for life, part of their commitment to lengthening product lifecycles. Frankly, this is a lifetime voyage we couldn’t pass up, getting ultralight, practically indestructible new gear, and saving some sailcloth from its landfill fate in the process.