We didn’t go to Nicaragua looking for furniture — the goal was more along the lines of catching a few waves and packing in as many plates of platanos that we could physically muster. But after spending a few days at the paradise that is Maderas Village and getting comfortable with the handsome furniture they’ve decorated all the treehouse bungalows with, well, we recognized a unique chance to make good on our promise to always bring you the coolest stuff on the planet. The solution? Find a way to get these handmade-to-order pieces from the community of local Nicaraguan craftsmen straight to your living space, without breaking the bank in the process. It was either that, or a souvenir shotglass.



Based in Managua, Maderas Collective (yep, part of the same Maderas that we’re already big fans of) believes that there are few things more important than sustainability. And not just in terms of materials — they only use sustainable hardwood harvested from small percentages of each forested hectare, allowing for natural regrowth — but also in keeping traditional Nicaraguan craftsmanship alive and well. That’s exactly why Maderas operates their “Common Cents” microfinance fund, providing microloans to each employees to ensure that their livelihoods, and those of their families, are stable and secure.



