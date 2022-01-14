Epic color-changing leaves aren’t the only thing that you have to look forward to when fall hits. Even if you’re out of school, the crisp air brings with it a feeling of transition, of simplifying — or in our case — a chance to de-clutter our lives at the end of an untidy summer. And when it comes to implementing that in our workspace, we’re hitting up Maderacraft to make it happen.



“Form meets function meets style” is how these Canadian woodworkers describe themselves, and we couldn’t agree more. All of the Maderacraft items — from their ergonomic monitor stands to iPhone cases and docks — are designed not only to look sleek on your desk, but to be equally as useful in your everyday life. Made from sustainably-sourced exotic woods like bamboo, cherry, and walnut, these Maderacraft accessories aren’t only good for your desk; they’re good for the planet.



Click to learn more about Maderacraft.