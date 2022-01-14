Madden Equipment was founded in Boulder, Colorado in 1974 when Dan Madden, an avid outdoorsman, began hand-sewing rugged daypacks for the Outward Bound Schools where he worked as an instructor. Over the next 40 years, as word spread of the reliability of their craftsmanship, the demand for Madden-built packs skyrocketed, but he never lost sight of what he loved most — making rugged equipment that helped people go further into the wilderness. Today, many of the original employees continue to work at Madden Equipment, and when they’re not building their signature packs, they’re out exploring the Rockies together. Every bag is sewn by hand, and by a single craftsman, ensuring consistency and quality from start to finish. Our favorite, Dan's Pack, follows the original blueprint that founder Dan Madden used for his custom-made backpack — the same one built for his own adventures in the backcountry all those years ago.