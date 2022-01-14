Like most guys, we only think about our boxers when watching a Manny Pacquiao fight. When it comes to the drawers in our drawers, we wear 'em into oblivion, grab another pair at the department store, then lather, rinse, repeat. It has been this way since, well, about the 7th grade. Correction—it was that way until we gave Mack Weldon boxers a try.

After a couple months of wear and no tear, we're giving them two big thumbs up thanks to their fit, feel, and construction. Mack Weldon’s secret sauce is in their signature fabric, a super-soft jersey blend of long staple cotton, Lenzing Modal, and Lycra, to keep you cool and dry. Take it from us, or the pros at Mack Weldon (with over ten-thousand hours of product development experience), these boxer briefs won't scrunch up, and they’ll stay put no matter what shenanigans you find yourself up to