“If you’re going to use something every day it should be good.” We couldn’t agree more with Adam Hogsett, founder of Machine Era, and his close-knit team of metalworkers and designers. They’ve been hard at work in their Richmond, Virginia workshop, fusing mid-century, made-in-america integrity with modern production techniques. Take PVD (or Physical Vapor Deposition), a process borrowed from high precision fields like F1 racing, airplane construction, and gun milling. New to our shop is Machine Era’s latest wallet, The Ti5 Slim, carved from Aerospace (grade 5) titanium, and finished (using that PVD process) in an ultra-durable black or gold – and oh, it’s also a bottle opener. We’ve also got their solid brass pen – screw the cap on the front or back, pop in any std. size Uni-Ball cartridge, and jot or sketch to your heart’s content. We’ve gotta hand it to Machine Era. Everyday carry’s never been cleaner, or more precise.