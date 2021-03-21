Ultralight backpacking and ultra-plush car camping, it all counts as adventure. The Car Camping Air Mattress from Luno Life was designed to turn the back of your car into comfortable sleeping accommodations for two with a pack-down size that’s small enough to keep in the car at all times. That means a stunning vista at the end of a rugged road becomes the perfect spot to camp overnight—no tent required. And when a storm threatens to turn a camping trip into a soggy mess, retreating to the car is no longer the cramped discomfort it once was.

This item is available for domestic US shipping only.

Although this is a final sale item, returns may be made in extenuating circumstances. Please contact support@huckberry.com if you have any questions or concerns.