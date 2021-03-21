Search Icon

A car camping mattress built tough to give you a great night’s sleep anywhere you roam

Ultralight backpacking and ultra-plush car camping, it all counts as adventure. The Car Camping Air Mattress from Luno Life was designed to turn the back of your car into comfortable sleeping accommodations for two with a pack-down size that’s small enough to keep in the car at all times. That means a stunning vista at the end of a rugged road becomes the perfect spot to camp overnight—no tent required. And when a storm threatens to turn a camping trip into a soggy mess, retreating to the car is no longer the cramped discomfort it once was.

  • An inflatable mattress that turns the back of your SUV or hatchback into a plush bed
  • Built from durable 300-denier Oxford fabric that can stand up pet claws, pine needles, wood chips, and more
  • Packs down small so you can take it anywhere and keep it in the car just in case
  • Dual-sided mattress allows you to adjust the firmness to each camper’s preference
  • Just one side of the mattress can be inflated for solo camping
  • Included Base Extenders fit into footwells to give you an extra 12 inches of sleeping surface
  • Inflates in just two minutes with the included electric air pump and packs down quickly

