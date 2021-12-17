Unlike your house, tent, or a hotel room, your car can whisk you to the base of a mountain at 75mph and set you up to be first to hit the trail or chairlift. The only thing your car doesn’t quite have figured out is how to get a good night’s sleep—until now. Luno has put this question to bed. Their car mattresses inflate in just two minutes with the included pump, and are designed to give you maximum space and support while recovering before the next day’s adventure. They’re built with car camping in mind by a team of seasoned skiers and backpackers, so they’re durable enough for outdoor life and pack away easily when you need extra space. For all of us who’ve struggled with a sleeping pad in the back of a car, the Luno mattress is a dream come true.