See that candle above? Not real. Yet you wouldn't believe it if you saw it. At least we didn't. That's because Luminara candles are made from wax and flicker like the real thing thanks to some patented ©Disney tech, but run on batteries and can be programmed to turn on at the same time every night (trust us, the timer thing is pretty damn cool — e.g. midnight water runs). Look, we're not saying you should replace the tried and true; just that it's worth strategically sprinkling a few Luminara lightsticks throughout your spot. We've grown to love these things and think you will too.