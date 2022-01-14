Lum-Tec is one of the most legit watch brands around. And as a bootstrapped American company ourselves, we couldn’t be more proud to work with another stateside company devoted to creating best-in-class products here at home. So we’re proud to keep our collab streak going with them by introducing the Combat B44-H GMT with a number of exclusive touches on top of this rock solid option for an everyday GMT watch. Designed in collaboration with Lum-Tec and produced in a super limited edition of only 80 pieces, it takes all of our favorite things about the Combat B series—bomber construction, long-lasting lume, field watch-inspired dial—and adds a few custom touches of our own to bring it home. And if that's not enough to make your watch-loving heart skip a beat, get a load of what’s under the hood: a Swiss automatic movement, a sapphire crystal, and watertight construction, and much more. And when you consider Lum-Tec’s in-house design, assembly, testing right here in the US, as well as free lifetime maintenance, it all adds up to a no-brainer add to your collection.