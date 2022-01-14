There’s gear that we bring along on our travels, and then there is gear so cool that it actually inspires us to travel. The full range of offerings from Luckies of London is the latter. Specializing in travel necessities that are both fun and practical, Luckies has got you covered for every part of your trip. From a Gourmet Food Scratch Map that encourages you to eat your way across Europe, to a Smartphone Projector that lets you share videos from your latest journey in a movie-theater atmosphere, these travel-ready gifts are sure to aid, inspire, and amuse you along the path of your next great adventure.