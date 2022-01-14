For musicians, actors and even presidents with a renegade flair and a hankering for some good ol' western style, there’s really only ever been one place to get fitted with a nice pair of boots — Lucchese Bootmaker in El Paso, Texas. A Texas original in the truest sense, Lucchese’s roots go back to Palermo, Italy, the home Salvatore and Joseph Lucchese, the sons of a shoemaker who emigrated to build boots for the U.S. Cavalry in San Antonio way back in 1883. Once San Antonio’s best little boot shop, rugged Americans like Will Rodgers, Teddy Roosevelt and Willie Nelson have made Lucchese’s handmade boots a must for any cowman with a few dollars to his name.





We can’t all front the coin for a pair of Willie's black crocodile and turquoise Lucchese ropers, so we wrangled up a way to get you in a pair of their legendary western boots without spending oil money. Handmade by craftsmen in El Paso and Leon, Mexico, with the same time-tested methods they’ve been using for over a century, keystone styles like the no-nonsense Shane and the classic Lewis will lay a solid bedrock for any drifter's wardrobe from the dusty plains to the city lights. We couldn't resist the star treatment, so we even had Lucchese build us our own custom roper so we could stand a little taller like our heroes — 'cause like them, we've always been cowboys at heart.