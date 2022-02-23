Stepping off the ferry for work or stepping on the tarmac for a passport-worthy adventure, we want LUCA on our feet. New to Huckberry and new to the world, LUCA crafts footwear that showcases effortless simplicity in style, with sustainability and natural materials leading their approach. They searched the globe for comfortable, long-lasting natural materials, and built a collection of shoes that feel like you were born to wear them.

Their Terra Low merges the style of an elevated Oxford with the comfort of a cushioned sneaker. They’re crafted in Portugal from a suede upper that’s lined with supple leather for a comfortable wear with or without socks, and then finished with a naturally springy and supportive Lactae Hevea crepe rubber sole poured from the milk of the Hevea tree.