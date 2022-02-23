Search Icon

See you out there

    LUCA

    Terra Low

    $175.00

    Color: Canyon

    Size: 

    Quantity: 

    1
    Free U.S. Shipping
    Free U.S. Returns
    Leaves warehouse
    within 24 hours

    Everyday footwear thoughtfully crafted from Earth’s most comfortable materials

    Stepping off the ferry for work or stepping on the tarmac for a passport-worthy adventure, we want LUCA on our feet. New to Huckberry and new to the world, LUCA crafts footwear that showcases effortless simplicity in style, with sustainability and natural materials leading their approach. They searched the globe for comfortable, long-lasting natural materials, and built a collection of shoes that feel like you were born to wear them.

    Their Terra Low merges the style of an elevated Oxford with the comfort of a cushioned sneaker. They’re crafted in Portugal from a suede upper that’s lined with supple leather for a comfortable wear with or without socks, and then finished with a naturally springy and supportive Lactae Hevea crepe rubber sole poured from the milk of the Hevea tree.

    • Handsome shoes that combine the comfort of a sneaker with the style of a moc
    • Uppers made from suede with full-grain leather overlays
    • Fully leather lined interior perfect for wearing with or without socks
    • Hand-pressed Lactae Hevea outsoles built with raw rubber harvested from trees in France
    • Gum rubber outsole will get darker overtime like worn-in leather
    • Subtle stitchwork highlights the quality craftsmanship
    • Cupsole construction for sneaker-like comfort
    • Made in Portugal

    Easy & Free Returns

    Keep what you like, send back what you don&apos;t. Returnable in original condition within 60 days with free return shipping.

