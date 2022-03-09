Whether you’re talking about handcarved furniture, your dream surf shack, or the perfect pair of everyday shoes—simplicity is key. Just ask LUCA. They searched the globe for comfortable, long-lasting natural materials, from supple suede to cushy Lactae Hevea natural crepe rubber soles made from the milk of the Hevea tree. Then, through meticulous craftsmanship, they built a collection of shoes that feel like you were born to wear them. They’re effortless—and a simple joy no matter where on Earth you find yourself.