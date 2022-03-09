Search Icon

Luca shoes on figure and texture of shoes
Luca logo over top Luca shoes
Luca shoe closeup shot and man working on wood sculpture in Luca shoes
Model in four different outfits and Luca shoes
Luca shoes on figure and texture of shoes
Luca logo over top Luca shoes
Whether you’re talking about handcarved furniture, your dream surf shack, or the perfect pair of everyday shoes—simplicity is key. Just ask LUCA. They searched the globe for comfortable, long-lasting natural materials, from supple suede to cushy Lactae Hevea natural crepe rubber soles made from the milk of the Hevea tree. Then, through meticulous craftsmanship, they built a collection of shoes that feel like you were born to wear them. They’re effortless—and a simple joy no matter where on Earth you find yourself.

Handbuilt in Portugal

Every pair of LUCAs is meticulously made using supple European suede and Vachetta leather details, for an effortless upgrade to your everyday rotation
Earth’s Comfiest Materials

LUCA’s Lactae Hevea soles are a natural crepe rubber poured from the milk of the Hevea tree—and calling them cushy would be a wild understatement
A DIY Life: A Hand-Hewn Existence in Northern California
Ido Yoshimoto speaks for the trees
